The arrest of four people early Wednesday in a drug trafficking bust at a Pleasant Valley Road home "represent a major blow to the drug trade in Floyd County," Floyd County Police Department Sgt. Chris Fincher said.
"The investigation is still ongoing but police have found that thousands of dollars in drugs were changing hands," Fincher said.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Rome Floyd Metro Task Force agents raided a home at 1744 Pleasant Valley Road around 3 a.m. Wednesday after one of the men, 47-year-old Michael Lee Sargent Sr., passed a small amount of heroin to a cooperating witness late Tuesday.
The bust was part of a long term operation and task force agents arrested Sargent alongside 39-year-old Bryce Allen Bowman, 65-year-old Steven Allen Jones and 61-year-old Tammy Ann Bowman.
A search of the home uncovered large quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamine, some of which had already been packaged to sell.
"Fentanyl is an incredibly toxic drug that is capable of killing with only small doses," Fincher said. "The work by the drug team has likely gone a long way in potentially saving lives by confiscating this poison."
As of early Wednesday an exact count of how much of each drug was confiscated wasn't available, but police estimated once measured it could go into the kilograms.
Sargent, who lives nearby at 1732 Pleasant Valley Rd., as well as Jones and Bowman, who live at the 1744 Pleasant Valley Rd. residence are all charged with drug trafficking, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule I or Schedule II controlled substance as well as possession of those drugs with intent to sell.
Bowman is additionally charged with conspiracy to distribute heroin and Jones is charged with violating his probation. Bowman is solely charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and is accused of having a small amount of the drug in a sandwich bag.
The three men remained in jail pending a hearing in Superior Court. Tammy Bowman remained in jail on $5,7000 bond Wednesday afternoon.
The Rome Floyd Metro Task Force is a joint drug task force comprised of personnel from the Floyd PD, Rome Police Department and Floyd County Sheriff's Office.