A Rome man was arrested late Monday in connection with an earlier shooting in the area of Dodd Boulevard near the Toyota dealership.
Rome Assistant Police Chief Debbie Burnett said Jeffrey Alfred Shedrick, 32, of a Davis Street address, is charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime and violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.
The victim, Scott Dennis Hayes, 39, of a Dodd Boulevard address, was shot in the head and back, she said, and was in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.
The incident happened Monday morning.
An officer responding to a call of several shots fired in the Dodd Boulevard area found the man identified later as Hayes, on the trail, with a gunshot wound in the back of the head, Rome Police Maj. Rodney Bailey said.
“It’s a heavily trafficked trail that goes from (behind the auto dealership) to Dodd Boulevard,” Bailey said while on the scene investigating. “It’s in a wooded area that’s not that thick. There’s a homeless camp out there as well.”
Police arrived shortly after the call went out at 9:59 a.m. Ambulances were then cleared to enter the area and the victim was transported to a local hospital.
Witnesses said a man fled the woods shortly after they heard the shots and got into a beat up black Ford Focus with a taped up rear passenger window.
They described the man and said the car was driven by a Black woman who may live in the apartment complex. Police tracked down Shedrick later that day and he was being held without bond in the Floyd County Jail.