Rome police are searching for two people who robbed the Burger King on Shorter Avenue at gunpoint early Monday morning, while another man who worked at the store is under arrest and charged with armed robbery.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
Police were called just after midnight Sunday to the report of an armed robbery, and arrived within minutes to find the side door to the restaurant open, and the parking lot empty.
Police entered the store and found a large amount of loose change on the floor by the registers, and a partially prepared hamburger on the counter.
"It was evident that everyone had left the restaurant in a hurry," the report stated.
The manager soon returned and informed police that he and another employee had been present during the robbery.
According to the manager, they heard the buzzer at the rear of the store and saw three men on the video camera but did not let them in. Moments later, one of the three men walked around to the side door, and was recognized as an employee, Derricus Jamar Wade.
Wade told the manager he was hungry, and asked for a hamburger. When the manager began to make Wade's burger, he saw Wade and the other employee walk to the back of the store and then heard the back door open.
Two men quickly emerged from the rear of the store wearing masks and hoodies, with the larger man brandishing a beige pistol.
The taller of the two men, pointed the pistol at the manager, demanding he take them to the safe and then forced him to open it. The two men took approximately $1,500 from lower section of the safe and placed it in a plastic grocery bag. They asked the manager to open the top part of the safe, but he said he did not have a key to access it.
The men then forced the manager to open two tills in front of the store and took approximately $1,800 from them. The robbers then demanded the security tapes from the office.
The manager told them he did not know where the security hard drive was, but then gave them four boxes containing food display control modules.
The two suspects then left out the back door, walking east. Wade remained on scene for a time, then got in a dark colored vehicle and left.
When police reviewed surveillance footage with the manager, they saw Wade and the two suspects talking at the rear door before they first rang the bell. When the manager refused to open the door, Wade is then seen walking around to the side door before entering and asking for a burger.
While the manager makes the burger, Wade is seen talking with the other employee and walking to the back of the store before he opens the door and lets the suspects in.
Wade was later arrested on Shorter Avenue and charged with felony armed robbery, party to the crime. Police later recovered the control modules and cell phones belonging to the manager and other employee at a location on Amelia Lane in West Rome. Wade remains at Floyd County Jail without bond, his two accomplices remain at large.