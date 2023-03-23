Floyd County Police Department investigators arrested another person accused of being a member of the Real Northside Babies gang Thursday.
They are asking for help from the public in locating two others they say are armed and dangerous.
Justin Antonio Glenn, 20, was in jail Thursday with no bond. He joins previously arrested Jakobie Jiquan Adams, 18; Charles Maddarius Lamar Adams, 19; Caden Alexander Morang, 19; and Corey Lashun Chatman Jr., 18, who are charged with felony participation in criminal gang activity.
Two others -- Justin Mykail Beckworth, age 18, and Malachi Alexander Williams, age 20 -- are wanted on felony charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and participation in a criminal street gang.
According to a release from FCPD Sgt. Chris Fincher:
The Real Northside Babies appeared on police radar about six months ago following an armed assault that occurred at the A1 Food and Beverage. Follow up investigations uncovered drugs, guns and money linked to a criminal enterprise by the group.
Information developed by the FCPD indicated that the group was selling drugs and committing violent crimes all across the county that not only protect other gang members, but also further their success, the release states.