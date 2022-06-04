The Proof podcast revisits the 1996 death of 15-year-old Brian Bowling and two people who were sentenced to life in prison on murder charges for his death.
Proof is hosted by Susan Simpson who produced the podcast Undisclosed and Jacinda Davis, executive producer of the true crime show Evil Lives Here.
Investigators initially declared Brian Bowling’s cause of death to be essentially accidental — a game of Russian roulette gone wrong.
However, police arrested Bowling’s friend Cain Joshua Storey, who was in Bowling’s room that night, and his friend Darrell Lee Clark for conspiring to kill Bowling out of revenge. The two teens were sentenced to life in prison where they remain 18 years later.
“According to the investigators and prosecutors who brought the case to trial, this is a story about a group of teenagers who plotted to murder their friend and almost got away with it,” Davis said. “But according to the teenagers accused of this crime, this is a story about how investigators who were determined to get a conviction were able to conjure up evidence that transformed an accident into a conspiracy.”
Something in this case didn’t add up, Simpson said. Simpson comes from a criminal justice background and decided to look into the case after hearing about it for years. The police’s conclusion that Bowling was murdered by a youth gang called the Freebirds “didn’t seem serious. It seemed like a very bad novel rather than real life,” Simpson said.
With most of the original case files lost, the hosts have traveled across Floyd county to talk to witnesses, relatives and experts to piece together what exactly occurred on the night Bowling died.
“There’s two boys, now men, in prison for a crime that never happened,” Simpson said. “The investigation was farcical. The fact that they’re sitting (in prison) and Floyd County lost their files ... is kind of a travesty.”
“Things did not go right in this case and shoving it under the rug and forgetting about it is not the answer here,” she added.
Proof premiered in March 2022 and currently has 12 main episodes with 10 Q&A episodes. The podcast streams on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audioboom and other major podcast platforms with new episodes releasing every Monday. The podcast has two main episodes left, and the finale will air June 13.