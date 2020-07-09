As many universities are questioning if they should allow in-person classes for the fall, Berry College President Stephen Briggs has put potential plans in place for reopening the campus to students and faculty.
During a presentation Thursday to the Rome Rotary Club, Briggs described the current situation as three big storms coinciding -- the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the presidential election and the racial tension building in the country.
"I've been in academic administration now for 30 years and I've been through some volatile times at institutions, but not quite the same kind of volatility in the broader community and the world as we're experiencing right now," he said.
The college president's main goal is to bring students back on campus for the fall semester and open up the residence halls as well.
"We recognize that some might not be able to, but we plan to work with them remotely," he said.
According to Briggs, this year's incoming class is the largest class in Berry College's history. The college president estimates there would be around 1,800 to 2,000 students enrolled in the fall.
The college has been talking with local hospitals and medical leaders to assess the COVID-19 situation and monitor numbers around the community to figure out whether it will be safe to bring faculty and students back to the campus. The administration created a risk assessment chart to determine if they can open up the residential programs and in-person classes.
As of Thursday, they're still monitoring the situation and haven't made a decision.
Briggs said if they do open the campus and hold classes, the college will be implementing mandatory face coverings in public spaces, including the classrooms.
Everyone coming onto the campus will have their temperature taken and be asked a series of questions about their potential exposure to COVID-19 at the gate. This applies to students, faculty and the general public.
If residence halls open up, students might be asked to shelter in place before moving back in. Students coming from areas with high infection numbers might be asked to get tested for the virus before coming on campus.
Professors at the college also might be offered a plexiglass shield to teach behind, in case they can't teach with their mask on.
"We're trying to get the community reestablished as healthy as possible and deal with any occurrences that we have very early and very quickly," Briggs said.
If a coronavirus outbreak occurs, Briggs and staff have already designated certain parts of the campus as quarantine and isolation zones. To date, the campus has had around three coronavirus cases, Briggs said -- mainly among construction workers. Each time, the staff was able to contain the virus and prevent it from spreading further.
"We also have plans where we can restrict access to buildings, particularly public buildings, if necessary," he said. "We can also screen people going in and out of these buildings, as necessary. That will be our own population, should we begin to have issues on campus itself."
Travel among students would also be limited and, if numbers begin rising again, students and staff might be asked to shelter in place at the residence halls.
"That includes travelling to home and, of course, it impacts athletics," Briggs said.
According to their 2020-2021 academic calendar, classes will begin on Aug. 17. As of Thursday, the college hasn't announced a date to let students move in on campus.