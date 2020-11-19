The Playtime With Santa put together by the Rome Floyd Parks and Recreation Department has shifted to a drive thru format at Ridge Ferry Park this year.
Santa will be on hand on Saturday, Dec. 12 from 2 to 4 p.m. to wave to everyone as will his elves and several mascots, including RFPRA’s own Parky and Rex. The first 900 kids age 12 and under will receive either a free football, basketball or soccer ball as well as a special goody bag while supplies last. There is a limit of two balls per vehicle.
“Last year, we introduced our Playtime with Santa events at our various facilities and had lots of kids come out and enjoy them,” RFPRA Director Todd Wofford said in a release. “We wanted to make sure kids can still get to see Santa, and we’re lucky to have a great sponsor like Coke to help us be able to give these balls out to kids.”
Be sure to come join in the fun and get in the holiday spirit. For more information, please visit rfrpa.com.