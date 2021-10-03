A Latina-owned production company officially opens during the Rome International Film Festival in November. And it could mean big things for the local film industry.
Playa Azul Media Studios, LLC will have its official grand opening during the Rome International Film Festival Nov. 11-14. The Rome studio, located on Broad Street, is PAM’s first satellite studio and is a 6,455 square-foot facility that was recently renovated.
RIFF creative director Seth Ingram said the studio and its work will mean that Rome has organic film creation happening here on a year-round basis.
“That means more film production and that lends itself to the festival by brining in talent, educational opportunities and jobs,” he said. “But more than that I think it’ll help Rome to be known as a place where content is created. That’s what we’re trying to do with RIFF, we want to make this more of a film community.”
Ingram sees the film festival as an economic engine, not only bringing revenue to Rome once a year in the fall, but by giving the community valuable exposure to film producers, directors and studio executives from around the country and the world.
Ingram met PAM Studios founder and CEO Maria Guerra-Stoll at the Sundance film festival a couple years ago and said at the time he recommended Rome as a possible location for her studios.
“We were fertile ground,” he said. “Having her studios here means a lot for local film students. There will be production jobs right here instead of them having to go somewhere else to find those types of jobs.”
Guerra-Stoll said Rome and RIFF are the perfect environment for what she wants to do in the industry.
“My desire to found PAM Studios has to inspire women and minorities to dream big...and the Rome International Film Festival is the perfect environment to show my dreams are becoming a reality,” said PAM Studios Founder and CEO and RIFF sponsor Maria Guerra-Stoll. “It’s important to promote dignified roles for underrepresented cultures in front of and behind the camera if we are to change the narrative. Through great storytelling, we hope to educate viewers by accurately portraying and showcasing cultures that are traditionally misinterpreted.”
PAM Studios’ initial slate of productions include partnerships with:
40 Akerz & a Brew: Reality television series with award-winning, hip-hop group Nappy Roots. A group of rappers go on a cross-cultural journey through rural America while building a craft brewery from the ground up. RIFF attendees will be the first to have the opportunity to view the show pilot on Nov. 12. And the event will be followed by a block party with two of the members of the Nappy Roots and show characters, Scales and Skinny Deville.
The Savory Life: Lifestyle show that spotlights multi-cultural influences on today’s events, entertainment, interior design and cuisine shared by Nirjary Desai, celebrity event planner and designer with a polycultural background. RIFF attendees will tour the new PAM Studios Rome and view The Savory Life TV series set, as well as experience multicultural cuisine. Tours are scheduled on Nov. 14 throughout the day.
To learn more about the 18th annual Rome International Film Festival, Nov. 11-14, visit www.riffga.com.
For more information about PAM Studios Rome, upcoming film and television productions, or to rent the facility, visit www.pam-studios.com.