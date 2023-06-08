Plaques describing Rome's history installed on downtown buildings

Celebrating the 45th historic plaque downtown are (from left) Rome City Commissioner Randy Quick, Downtown Development Director Aundi Lesley, administrative coordinator Jennifer Bailey Bowers, DDA board members Elaine Abercrombie and Megan Watters, Rome Area Heritage Foundation members Ann Pullen and Jeb Arp, DDA board members Harry Brock and Kelli Duncan, Floyd County Commissioner Rhonda Wallace and Kelley Parker, assistant to the city manager.

 David Crowder

This story is available through a news partnership with WRGA Radio, more coverage can be found on WRGAnews.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In