Chieftain’s Museum continued their annual plant sale fundraiser this year using their online format and got some beginner gardeners to come out as well.
Normally, hundreds of people come out to browse and buy from rows of flowers, herbs, vegetables and heirloom varieties grown for the sale. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, buyers ordered ahead from a list for pickup on Friday and Saturday.
While it wasn’t the typical plant market it’s been in the past, Director Heather Shores said she feels they had a good turnout with their online plant orders. She said plenty of customers kept them busy during the pickup day at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds community building.
All of the proceeds go to the museum for general maintenance and operations.
“It helps fund everything from keeping the lights on to keeping our doors open,” Shores said. “It’s been especially important in 2020 and 2021 where a lot of nonprofits are struggling. We haven’t had as many visitors or school groups come by in the past year so fundraisers like this are important to keep us going as a historic landmark.”
Shores went on to note that the pandemic helped spark a bigger interest in plants and gardening.
“We had a lot of customers this year who haven’t been customers in the past and they wanted to try out new things,” Shores said.
The Floyd County Master Gardeners Club was instrumental in providing locally grown plants for the sale.
Some of the most popular plants included native wildflowers, big ferns and herbs such as oregano and basil.
“Citronella plant is always really popular because it’s a mosquito plant and helps keep the bugs away,” the director said.
Shores said she is thankful for the community in helping keep the museum going and hopes to have the normal sale back in 2022.