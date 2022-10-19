Early voting has just started but local elections officials are already getting ready for what happens after the Nov. 8 general election.
All 159 Georgia counties will be required to do a "risk-limited" audit prior to certifying the election which, as the name suggests, is a statistical check meant to decrease the risk of certifying an incorrect election outcome.
This will be very different than what occurred after the 2020 presidential election when there was a recount of all the ballots and then a hand recount.
County Attorney Virginia Harman told the Floyd County Board of Elections and Registrations Tuesday that this will actually be the first statutory "risk-limited" audit. The state-level contest that will be audited will not be determined until after the polls close on Election Day.
If the margin of victory is wide, fewer ballots will have to be audited. At the same time, if the margin is narrow, the scope will involve more ballots.
“They’ll set the scope, the actual percentage, the number of precincts, and the number of ballots based on that statistical analysis,” Harman said. “Most county attorneys are saying we need to be prepared for a fairly large scope.”
The audit could take a few hours or a few days, and it must be conducted before the state certifies election results.
Early voting continues
According to Pete McDonald with the elections and registrations office, around 800 people voted during the first day of in-person advance voting on Monday, and around that same number cast ballots on Tuesday.
Advanced voting continues through Friday, Nov. 4, at the Floyd County Elections Office at the Floyd County Health Department building on East 12th Street and at the Anthony Recreation Center on Garden Lakes Boulevard.
Hours for early, in-person voting are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Weekend voting will be held at the elections office on Saturday, Oct. 22, and Saturday, Oct. 29, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Rome and Floyd County voters also will be able to cast early ballots at the elections office on Sunday, Oct. 23. from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. All precincts will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on election day.