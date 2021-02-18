Floyd County Public Works Director Michael Skeen hopes to have plans ready for a new facility within the next year.
The current public works facility, which sits on the same campus as the Floyd County Prison, has areas that date back as far as 50 years, with the warehouse built from the old county prison.
"Everything we've got is old and outdated," Skeen said. "My office is in a triple wide trailer."
Money to build a new $2.4 million public works facility was earmarked in the 2017 special purpose local option sales tax package.
The existing facility is old and unstable, so Skeen and employees must evacuate if there's a tornado or severe storm. The director explained that this isn't viable for a department that would be needed in just such an emergency.
The facility is also spread out to the point where there have been communication problems between Skeen and employees, as his office is far from the shop and warehouse.
Lack of space is another problem, as Skeen and employees don't have a lot of room to work in the warehouse and shop.
Back in July, Floyd County Commissioners approved a $105,000 contract with Alan Bell Architects to draw up plans for the new facility.
County Engineer Jeff Burns is doing the engineering for the project and will be bringing his plans to the firm in the next few weeks.
Skeen estimates that they're probably about six months out from agreeing on a schematic for the project and he hopes to break ground on the project in 2022.