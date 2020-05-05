Rome and Floyd County leaders want residents to continue recycling, but they're still working on the best way to handling the materials in the future.
An issue with the recycling program currently is Floyd County Prison labor crews hand sort the recyclables, Floyd County Manager Jamie McCord said, and that process could end up harming the workers.
"This is an important operation and we know we need to do it," McCord said. "You just don't know what's coming in, what's contaminated. If it (COVID-19) gets in the prison we've got a problem."
Since, the new coronavirus can live on hard surfaces for up to three days, there's an increased chance of that spreading to a prison inmate. If an infected inmate goes back into the enclosed spaces of the local prison, then the virus could wreak havoc.
"The way it's set up ... there is no way to social distance appropriately," McCord said.
Many of the prison labor crews have been shifted to the sanitization effort in other county buildings where employees are continuing to work.
At this point, May 18 has been targeted as a date to resume activity at the recycling center off Lavender Drive. McCord also said they hope to be able to open the center for public drop off of recyclables around June 1.
Another option, floated at the Joint Services Committee by Mayor Bill Collins, is to bring in a private partner for the collection of the materials.
He suggested Marglen Industries on Ward Mountain Road for plastics and locally-based Paper Recovery of Georgia for cardboard and paper items.
"At what point in time does the taxpayer have the responsibility to go through this process of tying up all this manpower and all the expenses associated with it and it never makes sense financially," said City Commissioner Craig McDaniel. "How long do we want to try to continue to sustain something that is never, ever going to make sense financially?"
It's the right thing to do, said Floyd County Commissioner Wright Bagby.
"Craig's right, we need to look at this, but in my opinion it's the right thing to do," Bagby said. "It's better for environment and its probably always going to cost us something. If our markets hadn't changed, we would be thinking about this in a different light."
He and Collins also pointed out the large investment the city and county have in the new recycling center.
"We need to take a hard look at how we can take advantage (of the recycling center) and keep that in the picture," Collins said.
A Household Hazardous Waste recycling collection event which had been scheduled for May 16 has already been cancelled.