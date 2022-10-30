In this October 2021 file photo, Calvin King of the Rome Street Department runs an asphalt cutter on West Third Street to start some of the water and sewer infrastructure improvements in the River District in downtown Rome.
As part of the overall plan the city will extend the Chief John Ross Memorial Bridge to connect to West Third Street. The bridge, a popular trail connection across the Oostanaula River, also connects the downtown area to the River District.
A plat map submitted to the Rome City Commission shows the sections of the streets and alley to be closed shaded in yellow.
Contributed
In this July file photo crews tear down some of the older buildings bought by CRE Impact during the preliminary stages of the River District redevelopment project.
File
An artist’s rendering shows the area of Rome’s River District that would be transformed under a TAD redevelopment.
Contributed
A number of businesses have already planted themselves in the River District and found success, including Aventine, The Foundry and Blossom Hill BBQ.
John Bailey
Things are starting to come together for the Fifth Avenue and West Third Street areas.
The Rome City Commission on Monday approved a resolution to close a portion of North Fourth Avenue from West Third Street to the levee; a portion of West Second Street from North Fourth Avenue to North Fifth Avenue; and Bale’s Alley, which runs behind the shops along Fifth Avenue.
CRE Impact LLC — which has purchased a large area from the Courtyard Rome Riverwalk up to the back of the shops that front on Fifth Avenue — made the request.
“It allows them more maneuverability on lots,” said Commissioner Mark Cochran. “They have also discussed and worked out details with all of the adjoining property owners. By closing these alleyways that empty onto Fifth, it also goes along with our master plan and redevelopment of the area to get more parking spaces.”
CRE Impact has started demolishing some of the old buildings in the area in preparation for a multi-use apartment complex, including a coffee shop and rooftop restaurant. However, their current plans are reliant on a Tax Allocation District application.
Rome City Manager Sammy Rich said the firm has officially submitted that TAD request and it is undergoing the county’s internal review process. Once that is completed, it will go to the Rome Redevelopment Agency, which would then make recommendations to the full Rome City and Floyd County commissions.
If a TAD is granted, any increase in property taxes stemming from improvements would be funneled back into the project for a set number of years. The taxing entities would have to agree to forgo the money.
Third Street is located in the city’s first TAD district, which has a sunset date of 2035.
In the 2017 special purpose, local option sales tax, $2 million was earmarked to revamp the River District. Water and sewer work in the area, funded in part by a $600,000 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission, is pretty much finished. The next step is to move forward with a streetscape project along West Third.
Wide, decorative sidewalks are envisioned along with street furniture, benches, and decorative street lamps.
Pond & Company is also working on the streetscape design portion of the project. Once those design plans are complete, the city will call for bids on the project.