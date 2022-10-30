Bales Alley

Bale’s Alley at North Fifth Avenue will be part of CRE Impact’s development.
Infrastructure improvement

In this October 2021 file photo, Calvin King of the Rome Street Department runs an asphalt cutter on West Third Street to start some of the water and sewer infrastructure improvements in the River District in downtown Rome.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In