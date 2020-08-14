The Christmas in Rome Committee met and voted unanimously to hold the 2020 Christmas Parade on Dec.1 with the theme to be Heroes of 2020.
The parade hopes to "honor all the wonderful people who went above and beyond during this pandemic year to keep our families and community safe and healthy, including medical personnel, public safety officials, teachers and all school personnel, the faith community and any and all others who have helped our community during the this year," parade organizer Janet Byington said in a press release.
The parade will be held on Broad Street as it has been since its inception. However, the committee is planning a contingency plan in the event that the route and location needs to be modified to reflect CDC guidelines in effect at the time of the parade in order to ensure the safety and health of the community. Final plans will be announced on Nov. 3
Applications are now available online at www.romechristmasparade.com. The deadline for applications is November 10th. The parade entry fee is $100. A late fee will be incurred.
"In the event that unforeseen circumstances at the time requires the cancellation of the parade a full refund will be sent to the parade entries," Byington said.
Some guidelines they suggested for entrants is to keep no more than 10 people on a float and walkers in the parade are also encouraged to allow for proper social distancing. Face coverings are encouraged.