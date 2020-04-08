Rome-Floyd Planning Department staff have postponed a series of spring special events to the fall because of a statewide shelter in place order.
These events include the May 3 Pup-a-Palooza, which was supposed to take place on National Dog Park Day, and several events to celebrate Historic Preservation Month.
Community Planner Brittany Griffin said they will be moving the event to coincide with National Dog Week in September.
Griffin is also in charge of historic preservation and had originally planned multiple events for Historic Preservation Month, which is in May.
Instead, the events will be rescheduled for September, which is also when Rome will be hosting the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation's Fall Ramble.
The Ramble is a statewide event where people from all over Georgia come to tour the historic homes in different towns.
"We just figured it'd be like a big month of preservation activities to highlight the Ramble coming," Griffin said.
While a majority of the staff works at home, they are still receiving calls from the public and processing applications for special use permits and rezonings, according to Associate Planner Brice Wood.
"My office phone forwards calls to my cellphone and people are still calling," Wood said. "They're still wanting to build houses, they're still wanting to open businesses ... so to me that says that people still have hope."
While the staff sets up video conference meetings and prepares packets, Wood and Planning Director Artagus Newell have also been working on updating the Unified Land Development Code.
"We've been looking at other communities' zoning codes to see how we can rework the ULDC, because the world is changing and this is an opportunity for us to go ahead and be prepared for it," Wood said.
While the staff has had to make many changes to how they work, Newell said "they have really risen to the challenge" and are in constant contact with one another.
"I'm just well-pleased with everyone and I hope that's translating to being able to help the citizens here," Newell said.
The next Rome-Floyd Planning Commission meeting will take place via Zoom video conference on May 9 at 2:30 p.m. The Rome Historic Preservation Commission meeting will also be done through Zoom and take place April 15 at 2:20 p.m. Both links and meeting codes will be sent out prior to the meetings.