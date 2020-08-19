The Rome-Floyd Planning Department staff has decided to cancel all of their postponed events for the rest of 2020.
"With everything, with COVID-19 and dealing with irregular work, it's too difficult to plan anything," Community Planner Brittany Griffin said. "At this point, we're going to ride out the rest of the year and maybe do something next year."
This includes the dog park event Pup-A-Palooza and the events that were originally planned for Historic Preservation Month back in May. Griffin said they had planned to move all of the events to September, but after the COVID-19 pandemic continued to grow, staff decided it would be best to wait until 2021 at the earliest.
Although Pup-A-Palooza is cancelled, Public Animal Welfare Services is looking at ways to auction off the dog houses and other prizes that were going to be a part of the raffles. The dog houses can be viewed at the PAWS facility at 99 North Ave. Details for the auction are continuing to be ironed out at the moment.
The Georgia Trust Ramble hasn't been canceled yet, but it was moved to the weekend of Oct. 17. The event would allow people to come to Rome and tour the historic homes in various districts, such as the Between the Rivers Historic District.
Griffin said the Trust will be meeting next Friday, Aug. 28, to make final decisions.
The planning department will be participating with the Downtown Development Authority in the International Parking Day event.
On Sept. 18, businesses on Broad Street will be turning parking spaces in front of their storefronts into tiny parks or "parklets," as Griffin called them. Griffin and rhe planning staff will be setting up their own parklet in front of the Carnegie Building at 607 Broad St. with turf, some benches and a sun shade over the top.