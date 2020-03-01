The Rome-Floyd County Planning Department is putting a special focus this year on historic preservation and the historic districts in Rome.
Along with the events they have planned for Historic Preservation Month in May and the Georgia Trust Ramble taking place in September, the planning department is looking at updating a survey for the Between the Rivers Historic District.
Between the Rivers, one of the five historic districts in Rome, includes Broad Street and the downtown district. The other four districts are Oakdene, East Rome, Avenue A and College Heights.
The survey would be funded by an Historic Preservation Division grant, which is annually appropriated by Congress through the National Parks Service for Certified Local Governments, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources website.
The planning department applied for the grant earlier this year and is currently waiting on the grant announcements, which are scheduled for April.
The survey, which is supposed to be done every 10 years, hasn’t been updated since 1998, said Associate Planner Brice Wood.
Since the survey was last done, Wood said that some of the boundaries are now considered outdated, which is another reason why they are wanting to update.
According to community planner Brittany Griffin, the survey serves as an informational and educational tool for people to reference when conducting research on the area.
Rome also has an historic preservation ordinance and Historic Preservation Commission aimed at ensuring integrity of the districts.