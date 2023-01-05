A developer's request to build more than 400 apartments on a 32-acre tract next to North Pointe subdivision got a recommendation for denial Thursday from the Rome-Floyd Planning Commission.
The tract off North Broad Extension was rezoned to Suburban Residential last year with plans for 159 houses. KC Homes is now seeking rezoning for Multi-Family Residential in order to build apartments on the property.
The developer was apologetic about the change Thursday, and spoke at length about the need for housing in Floyd County -- noting that economic factors were driving the change.
Most opponents to the project were concerned about the amount of traffic that 400-plus units would bring to the already stressed North Broad Extension, a two lane road off North Broad Street.
The planning commission rejected the proposal without prejudice, meaning the developer can bring back their proposal any time, perhaps opening the way for negotiations with the city and residents.
The citizen board makes recommendations on proposed land use changes that will go before the Rome and Floyd County commissions for final action.
Also on Thursday:
* The planning commission recommended approval of plans to build 24 townhomes on the vacant 1.67-acre North Broad Youth Center site. The developer wants Urban Mixed Use zoning to accommodate driveways on the property, although no mixed use is planned. The property is currently zoned for Community Commercial use.
The project calls for parking in the interior of the property, and some planning commission members voiced concern about the character of North Broad Street if the homes simply present a back wall to the road.
There also was some concern about access to the property, as Davis Street is currently closed. However the citizen board backed the rezoning unanimously.
* A request to for Urban Mixed Use zoning on a 4,000-square-foot brick office building at 303 E. First St. also won unanimous support. Plans are to renovate it into four studio apartments — three bedrooms, two baths each — that could be leased for use as residences or offices.
* A request for special use permits to build duplexes at 115 and 117 E. Main St. was recommended for approval. The tracts run between East Main and Jervis streets.
* Greenland Development Ventures' request for High Density Traditional Residential zoning to put 81 houses on 32 acres off Eden Valley Road just east of the Norfolk Southern railroad crossing also received backing
The property was zoned Suburban Residential in 2003 for a mobile home community that was never built, although some of the infrastructure was installed. Now, plans call for two-story houses of 1,500 to 2,000 square feet each, with three or four bedrooms and two-car garages. Prices are expected to start at $300,000.
* Cedar Creek RV & Outdoor Center's request for a special use permit to add a paintball facility and some additional recreational vehicle spots was recommended for approval. The owners of the property at 6770 Cave Spring Road agreed to put up a 20 foot mesh fence to keep errant paintballs from striking RVs.
* Finally, a Community Commercial zoning request for a proposed Dollar General store on the southeast corner of Black’s Bluff and Fosters Mill roads was recommended for approval. The property is vacant and zoned for agricultural use. Access would be from Black’s Bluff Road.