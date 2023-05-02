Plans for a wood waste transfer station on Technology Parkway will be back before the Rome Floyd Planning Commission on Thursday — this time with a letter of opposition from Berry College.
Among the other proposals up for consideration are plans for mini warehouses off New Calhoun Highway in Shannon, an events venue at 777 Youngs Mill Road and an apartment complex at 3086 Martha Berry Highway.
The planning commission meets at 2:30 p.m. in City Hall, 601 Broad St., and their hearings are public.
Danny Price, general counsel for Berry College, noted that the proposed wood transfer station would run afoul of restrictive covenants on the Technology Parkway land.
One in particular “clearly states there shall be no uses permitted that produce noxious emissions, excessive smoke, odors, fumes, etc.,” he wrote. The transfer station would be incinerating logs and, therefore, the rezoning request should be rejected, Price said.
His letter, dated Feb. 23, had been left out of the planning commission’s March packet when the citizen board recommended approval. When told by the planning staff, the Rome City Commission sent the application back for reconsideration.
Two other requests will also end up in front of the city commission: Annexation of a home at 7 Billy Pyle Road and a rezoning at 1219 E. Second Ave. The property is currently zoned for Community Commercial use and the applicant is asking for Light Industrial to allow a small-scale wholesale coffee roasting operation.
The rest of the planning commission’s lengthy agenda is for property in the unincorporated area. The board’s recommendations on those will go to the Floyd County Commission.
♦ Berry College is seeking Multifamily Residential zoning for a tract at 3086 Martha Berry Highway. Plans are to replace the existing vacant office building with a 52-unit apartment complex. The site plan shows two three-story apartment buildings and a community building. Mature trees on the property would be preserved.
♦ American Legion Post 5 wants a special use permit for a civic organization clubhouse at 493 Jones Bend Road. Their existing clubhouse was there before the Unified Land Development Code was adopted but they need the SUP to build a new one.
♦ Plans for a wedding and event venue at 777 Youngs Mill Road also require an SUP. The undeveloped 12.3-acre property is accessed by Locklear Lane, a one-lane private gravel road serving several homes.
♦ A special use permit is also is requested to allow mini warehouses on Burlington Road just off New Calhoun Highway in Shannon. The property is zoned for Community Commercial use and the ULDC envisions more consumer-oriented development such as gas stations and stores.
♦ A special use permit also is requested for a manufactured home at 7 Nanellen Road. There are others in the area.
♦ At 990 Fosters Mill Road, the applicant is requesting Agricultural Residential zoning for the existing home. The property is zoned for Light Industrial development.
♦ The Refuge Church at 1791 Wax Road is asking for Suburban Residential zoning on the part of the property containing a home for clergy. Plans are to subdivide that piece and sell it.
♦ Agricultural Residential zoning is sought for two parcels zoned Community Commercial at 5134 and 5134A Cedartown Highway in Lindale. The applicant wants to put a new home on one and correct the parcel that already has a home on it.
♦ The owner of 96 Huffaker Road wants to change the zoning from Community Commercial to Light Industrial for marketing purposes. The property contains an industrial building with roll-up doors and warehouse space.