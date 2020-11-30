The Rome-Floyd Planning Commission will be looking over plans for the next phase of construction for the Emerald Oak Estates subdivision at their monthly meeting.
Developer Tom Bennett plans to divide a little over 12 and a half acres into 26 lots along Sleepy Oaks Trail. Bennett, who is a member of the planning commission, will recuse himself from the vote.
Commission members will also be looking over an application from Ronnie Kilgo, owner of Rome L/P Gas, to rezone a property from multi-family residential to light industrial.
Kilgo wishes to use the property as a truck terminal for the gas company. Currently, the property has a metal building and a diesel gas tank already there and Kilgo doesn't plan on adding an LP gas tank to the property.
Another request to rezone a property in the Between the Rivers historic district from office-institutional to neighborhood office commercial will go before commission members at the meeting.
The property at 712 Second Street was built as a single family home but has been used as a psychologist's office for the last several years.
The owner wishes to convert the building back to a residence, but can't do it under the current zoning.
Planning staff recommends approval for both applications.
The planning commission's recommendations will go before Rome City Commissioners for a public hearing and final vote on Dec. 28 at 6 p.m. at Rome City Hall.
Towards the end of the meeting, commission members will vote on the chair and vice-chair of the commission for 2021.
The meeting will take place in the Sam King Room at Rome City Hall at 2:30 p.m. Many of the commission members will be calling in over Zoom. The meeting is open to the public and if interested in watching, contact Senior Planner Brice Wood at bwood@romega.us for the Zoom link.