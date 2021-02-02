The Rome-Floyd Planning Commission will be reviewing a special use permit application for a farm retreat on Ellis Road Thursday at their monthly meeting.
The Sweet Cocoon wishes to develop a 19-acre lot at 45 Ellis Road, which would serve as a retreat for "disabled and seriously ill children and their families."
The application includes a conceptual site plan that indicates the property will be used for overnight lodging, daytime recreational activities and recreational facilities built for handicapped access.
Planning staff reached out to neighbors, who support the idea as long as it doesn't become a general event space. Staff is recommending approval as long as they use it as a "nonprofit retreat only."
Another special event venue permit also is on the Thursday agenda. Owners Doug and Patsy Tumlin wish to create a wedding venue on their property at 476 Wilkerson Road, which is just under 12 acres.
If approved, it would be the smallest parcel to be granted a special event venue SUP by the county, and the closest to another residence. However, they do meet the updated specifications in the Unified Land Development Code, which calls for at least 10 acres and a 50-foot setback from the property lines.
After speaking with Fire Marshal Chief Mary Catherine Chewning and other government departments, planning staff is recommending denial.
According to Chewning, the venue is not up to the fire safety code, with the biggest concern being the lack of access for the fire department.
Staff from the Building Inspection Department found no permits for one of the existing structures on the property and there is no heating in place for the structure.
The applications, along with the planning commission's recommendations, will go before the Floyd County Commission for public hearings and final decisions at their Feb. 23 meeting.
A rezoning application to expand the JFB townhome development on Third Street is also on the planning commission's Thursday agenda.
Back in May 2020, the Rome City Commission approved the rezoning of the neighboring lot from Office Institutional to Urban Mixed Use. This application is asking for the same zoning, to expand the development over to the neighboring parking lot behind the federal courthouse on First Street.
The planning staff is recommending approval, stating it would create an "interesting mix of government buildings, churches, single-family homes and professional office space."
The application will go before the Rome City Commission for a public hearing and decision during their Feb. 22 meeting at 6 p.m.
The planning commission will meet over Zoom on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. For those wanting to participate in the public hearing, contact Senior Planner Brice Wood at bwood@romega.us.