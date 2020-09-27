Plans for two new homes on undeveloped property in South Rome will go before the Rome-Floyd County Planning Commission Thursday.
The citizen board will also get a first look at proposed ordinances that would regulate hobby farms and special events venues in the county.
A public hearing is scheduled for Christopher Forino's request for low-density traditional residential zoning on two adjacent parcels at 525 S. Broad St.
Forino wants to build two identical single-family homes on the lots. The houses would be two stories, with two bedrooms, and under 1,000 square feet. The property is currently zoned for community commercial use, but the ordinance requires at least 30,000 square feet of space. One lot is 7,800 square feet and the other is 8,800 square feet.
The planning commission's recommendation will go the the Rome City Commission for a second hearing and decision at its Oct. 26 meeting.
A county rezoning request also is on the Thursday agenda. Mark Vann wants to sell the house at 8153 Alabama Highway, on the corner of Looney Road.
However, the property is zoned for commercial use and he's seeking agricultural-residential classification for financing purposes. There used to be a small store on the site, along with the house, before zoning was instituted through the Unified Land Development Code.
The Floyd County Commission will make the final ruling following a public hearing at its Oct. 27 meeting.
County Commissioners have also been asking the planning commission to recommend more specific regulations for events venues and nonfarm housing of animals. The two proposed ULDC amendments to be presented Thursday would apply only to the unincorporated area. Rome already has rules for land inside the city limits.
Special events venues would need at least 10 acres under the proposed ordinance. The owner would have to apply for a special use permit -- which would give neighbors an opportunity to weigh in -- and all outside activity would have to stop by 11 p.m.
At least five acres would be required for a hobby farm, with no slaughtering allowed. The same minimum would be set for wildlife parks and zoos, although a special use permit also would be required.
The amendment also clarifies that chickens for personal use would be allowed in both agricultural residential and suburban residential zoning classifications. However, anyone with less than two acres could have no more than six.
No roosters, ducks or other fowl would be allowed under the ordinance and any chickens must be denced in and have a coop.
Thursday's meeting is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. via Zoom. For a link and passcode, email Senior Planner Brice Wood at BWood@romega.us.