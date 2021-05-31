A proposal to eliminate lot-size requirements for residential and commercial construction will go before the Rome-Floyd Planning Commission on Thursday.
The citizen board is also slated to consider changes to the Unified Land Development Code covering breweries, distilleries and wineries. The goal of the proposed amendments is to untangle some of the red tape slowing new construction and redevelopment.
Under what planners are calling an omnibus amendment, there would be no lot size requirements for non-industrial zoned lots, such as suburban residential, low-density residential and agricultural residential. This would apply to commercial properties as well. Other existing regulations -- such as buffers and the distance a building must be set back from the property line -- would serve as protection for nearby landowners.
The lot size requirements for Office-Institutional, Light Industrial and Heavy Industrial properties would remain the same.
After the planning commission makes a recommendation, the proposed amendment will go before the Floyd County Commission on June 22 and Rome City Commission on June 28 for public hearings and final votes.
The planning commission will also be looking over amendments for breweries, distilleries and wineries in both Rome and unincorporated Floyd County.
The proposed amendments would allow for more real estate options for the aforementioned businesses. If adopted, breweries, distilleries and wineries would be allowed on properties in the unincorporated area that are zoned for Community Commercial, Urban Mixed Use, Central Business Commercial, Heavy Commercial and Light Industrial operations.
Those amendments, along with the planning commission's recommendations, will also go before the county commission on June 22 and the city commission on June 28.
The planning commission meeting starts at 2:30 p.m. in the Sam King room at Rome City Hall, 601 Broad St. On June 14, the board will hold another 2:30 p.m. meeting to discuss other applications.