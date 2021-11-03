The Rome-Floyd Planning Commission will be reviewing three applications at their Thursday meeting, including a rezoning request for a gas station on Alabama Highway.
Applicant Jack Dholakia is requesting to rezone a lot on Alabama Highway, near Woods Road from Office Institutional to Community Commercial to build a convenience store with gas pumps attached. The parcel is adjacent to three other parcels zoned CC, all under the same ownership.
Another applicant is requesting rezoning of a a property on Ward Mountain Road from Suburban Residential to Agricultural Residential.
The property is comprised of two parcels and 20 acres and currently has a residential structure as well as barn.
Owner and applicant Ruth Anne Anderson wants to adjust the rezoning to better fit the property's character.
The planning commission's recommendations will go to the Floyd County Commission for a public hearing and final vote on Nov. 23.
Cody Higgins is also requesting annexation for a property on Simpson Drive near Garden Lakes Boulevard.
That application will go to the Rome City Commission for a public hearing and final vote on Nov. 22.
Planning Commission members will also put together a nominating committee for the 2022 planning commission chair.
The meeting will begin at 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the Same King Room at Rome City Hall at 601 Broad Street. The meeting is open to the public and will also be on Zoom. Contact Senior Planner Brice Wood at bwood@romega.us for the Zoom link or any other questions.