This property at Celanese on Dogwood Street is the proposed site of a development of 47 townhome and 48 rental apartments. The Rome Floyd Planning Commission unanimously recommended against the zoning change.
The Rome Floyd Planning Commission voted unanimously Thursday against a request to rezone a block of properties adjacent to the Celanese community in North Rome.
Their recommendation will go to the Floyd County Commission on April 25.
More than 15 people signed up to speak in opposition to the development, which would have 47 townhouses for sale and 48 rental apartments. The multi-story buildings would stretch between Cypress and Dogwood streets in the neighborhood.
An attorney representing the developer said their goal is to act as a buffer between Veterans Memorial Highway and the Celanese community. However, many residents remained unconvinced and were mostly concerned about the flow of traffic through their neighborhood.
The plan, as proposed to the planning commission, showed the only access to the development via Veterans Memorial Highway. However, residents in opposition stated there had been no request to the Georgia Department of Transportation to add an intersection, which would allow access to the development without going through the Celanese neighborhood.
They voiced concerns that residents of the proposed development could cause a significant traffic issue by adding an additional 200 vehicles to the small neighborhood streets, and upwards of 500 trips a day, by GDOT measurements.
The developer's attorney stated that building townhomes would be a good use of the property and a much better proposal than locating businesses or manufacturers there.
According to the lawyer, the current Office Institutional zoning of one of the parcels could allow for any number of businesses, which would add even more traffic through the community. Use of the property as a cemetery also could not be challenged under OI zoning, he said.