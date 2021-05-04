The Rome-Floyd Planning Commission will consider new zoning regulations for breweries, distilleries and wineries at its meeting Thursday.
The proposed amendment would allow for more real estate options for the aforementioned businesses. If adopted, breweries, distilleries and wineries would be allowed on properties in the unincorporated area that are zoned community commercial, urban mixed use, central business commercial, heavy commercial and light industrial.
Planning Commission members will also be reviewing a special use permit request for a solar farm on Calhoun Road.
The 23-acre parcel is currently zoned for suburban residential development and the field is primarily being used for livestock. The application notes the solar panels could be erected high enough to allow the animals to continue grazing.
Staff recommendation is for approval, stating that the solar farm should not disturb nearby properties.
Another applicant is seeking to merge and rezone five parcels at Martin Luther King Drive and Gibbons Street for a new apartment building.
Patrick Cash had initially submitted the application for the April meeting, but pulled it the day before.
By rezoning the parcels from community commercial and high density traditional residential to urban mixed use, Cash plans to build a three-story apartment complex with 36 units. Rents would be in the range of $1,300 a month.
While he requests UMU zoning, planning department staff pointed out that it fits more along the lines of suburban housing, because of how the building would sit on the parcel. A large apartment complex like the one he describes would also harm the character of the area, the staff recommendation stated.
The recommendation calls for denial, but said they’re willing to work with Cash to find a better option for his project.
The planning commission meeting will take place at 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the Sam King Room at Rome City Hall at 601 Broad St. It's open to the public.
The citizen board's recommendations go to the city and county commissions for final action.