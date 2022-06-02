The Rome-Floyd Planning Commission recommended denial for a tree service special use permit on Chulio Road after an hour-long discussion that left some questions unanswered.
The business has been operating for over 10 years, according to applicant and owner Jeff Covington, but there have been several noise complaints and code enforcement complaints regarding the vehicles, operation of equipment and moving of logs.
While planning commission members agreed that noise issues could be handled with vegetative buffers, the main issue they discussed was the difference between Light Industrial zoning and Heavy Industrial zoning.
The question was raised concerning whether the business could store lumber on the property as it is currently zoned. They also pointed out that the property is surrounded by residences, leading to noise complaints.
After an hour of discussion, the planning commission recommended denial of a special use permit in a 6 to 2 vote.
The planning commission’s recommendation will go before the Floyd County Commission at their June 28 meeting at 6 p.m. at the Floyd County Administration Building at 12 E 4th Ave. A public hearing will precede the board's decision.
The planning commission backed a rezoning application to allow for duplexes to be built on Rogers Drive near the Garden Lakes community in West Rome.
Manis Properties wants to develop vacant property on Rogers Drive with six to eight duplex buildings that would be accessed by a private driveway through the center of the parcel from Addington Drive. To do so, they need to rezone the parcel from Community Commercial to Duplex Residential.
The planning department staff had recommended approval with the condition that, since Addington Drive is the only ingress and egress for the development, it should not exceed 18 to 25 residences.
However, Planning Commission Vice Chair Ivy Lowery moved to approve without the conditions, stating the applicant would follow the conditions regardless, based on the engineering department requirements.
"I don't think we need to have that limitation in place," Lowery said.
Lowery was referring to the access to the property; she didn't address the density condition in her motion.
When planning commission member Anthony McClain asked about that, Lowery said the density issue is already addressed by zoning codes.
The planning commission ended up recommending approval in a 5 to 3 vote.
Rome City Commissioners will hold a public hearing and vote on the application at their June 21 meeting, set for 6:30 p.m. at Rome City Hall, 601 Broad St.