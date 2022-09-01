An proposed apartment complex on Gibbon Street off Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, which was rejected last year, was recommended for approval by the planning commission Thursday.
The property is currently zoned for High Density Traditional Residential, and developer Patrick Cash is requesting the zoning be changed to Urban Mixed Use.
Cash would like to increase the number of the apartments located in the proposed development from 22 units to 36 units. Without this increase, the project would not be economically feasible, he told the Rome-Floyd County Planning Department.
His initial plans call for three apartment buildings, three stories each, with four apartments per floor to make a total of 36 units.
The project met resistance last year from dozens of Five Points community members. During the well attended Rome City Commission meeting, they chided Cash for not working with the area residents.
This year, the same plan won backing from the planning commission following a public hearing without much fanfare. It's scheduled to go before the city commission on Sept. 26 for a final decision.
Also on Thursday, the planning commission recommended denial of a developer's request to rezone two properties off Stonebridge Drive at Martha Berry Highway. The request is from Suburban Residential to Multifamily Residential use.
The project, a commercial and residential mix, proposes to build several commercial parcels suitable for retail and a convenience store, as well as 258 townhome-style residential units.
Planning commission members said the denial was based on the scope of the project, which would increase the number of units built per acre to 12 or more, instead of a five to nine maximum.
That recommendation also will go before the full Rome City Commission for a public hearing and vote.