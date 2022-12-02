It’s called mining, but there are no drills involved. On Thursday, the Rome-Floyd County Planning Commission voted to recommend approval of a special use permit that allows for Rome’s first-ever crypto mining operation on Westside Industrial Boulevard at Redmond Circle.
Olivia Wang, the applicant, told the planning commission that cryptocurrency does not involve any heavy machinery. There will be eight metal containers that sit on concrete pads, and a whole lot of computers. She is investing $6 million in the project, and that's just for the equipment.
“Imagine your computers at home, but without the monitors, conducting mathematical questions,” she said. “If the computers are successful in solving these mathematical questions, they you’ll be rewarded with a cryptocurrency, which can then be either used or traded.”
Crypto is a virtual currency that you are able to sell and exchange.
In addition to computers, the process uses power and ventilation through exhaust fans. Those fans, and the noise made by them, was a concern for planning staff, who recommended that the permit be granted with a condition that setbacks in the Unified Land Development Code stay at the required 200 feet for Heavy-Industrial zoning. That would have prevented the applicant from seeking a variance to reduce the setback from 200 to 74 feet.
Wang’s attorney, Sid Wright said that would be a deal breaker for the project because that would not leave enough room on the property. He also addressed the noise concerns.
“In our case, the containers will be rotated to face south from Dr. [Richard] Muller’s office and down toward the railroad tracks,” he said. “On the other side of the tracks is the old Lowe’s site, which is under the EPD, so it’s never going to be built on. Sound is directional. So, we have made sure the sound goes away from Dr. Muller’s office. In addition, we’re going to put dampers on the edges of the containers, which will reduce the noise.”
Wang also contended that the sound dampeners will reduce the sound to a level below the current baseline background noise in the area.
The planning commission approved the permit with two conditions.
The first would be the installation of sound dampening walls to keep the noise within the property. The second is that a vegetative buffer of evergreen trees of no less than 6 feet be installed and maintained along all property lines.
The applicant will still be able to apply for a variance to reduce the setback.
The Rome City Commission will have the final say on the special use permit. A public hearing and vote will be held during the commission’s Dec. 19 meeting at 6:30 p.m. at Rome City Hall.