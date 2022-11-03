The Rome-Floyd Planning Commission recommended approval Thursday of the rezoning request for two parcels on Three Mile Road that will encompass the new agriculture center. Floyd County is seeking Agricultural Residential zoning with a special use permit to host farm and agricultural related events.
The two parcels sit on Three Mile Road between the back of Mount Berry Mall and the Armuchee Connector. When combined, the parcel will be over 40 acres total.
County officials have previously stated they are hoping to have the rezoning approved before they complete purchase agreements for both parcels.
Since the properties are both currently located in the city limits, Rome City Commission will have to vote on the rezoning after the second reading on Nov. 28, clearing the way to close on the property.
Regardless, County Manager Jamie McCord has indicated that they expect construction to begin in 2023, and that the work will be done in stages.
Many construction projects have been delayed due to inflation and supply chain issues, so it's to be seen how this might impact the ag center.
Funding for the center, $8 million, was approved by voters as part of the 2017 special purpose, local option sales tax package. The county approved a conditional agreement in June to purchase both parcels.
Twenty acres of land will be purchased from Ewing and Pinnacle for $1,200,000 and the other 24 acre parcel will be purchased from the Mount Berry Mall owners for $900,000.
Since initially proposed in the 2017 SPLOST package, there have been lots of discussions as to what facilities, specifically, the ag center would encompass.
The initial filings for the rezoning application provided the first look into what county official are hoping to accomplish, at least in the first phase of construction.
“The Ag Center will include a cafe/coffee shop, locally grown store, large indoor multi-purpose climate-controlled expo center, community meeting space, offices for local agricultural businesses, and space for food truck vendors and a farmers market,” county documents detail.
The documents also provide an estimate of the ag center's projected income. The county is expecting to bring in $400,000 annually which will come from rent and usage fees.
The rezoning for two other parcels were also recommended for approval by the planning commission.
A commercial property on Alabama Highway, which contains an existing home, is requesting to change to Single Family Residential. And a city property on Horseleg Creek Road is requesting that portions of the property be annexed so it can be deeded to another parcel.
The city commission will also hold a public hearing and vote of the Horseleg property on Nov. 28. The county commission has final say on the Alabama Highway request, following a Nov. 22 public hearing.