The Rome-Floyd Planning Commission backed a rezoning request Thursday for a townhome development off Shorter Avenue, bracketed by Carter and North Second avenues.
Southern Engineering and Surveying is requesting the 3.8 acre lot be rezoned from Community Commercial to Multi-Family Residential, with plans to build 39 two- and three-bedroom townhomes. They would be from 1,800 to 2,000 square feet each, standing two stories with single-car garages.
Although the site is behind Big Dan's Car Wash and adjacent to Mathis True Value hardware store, there's another residential neighborhood near the proposed development.
Assistant Planning Director Brice Wood said the townhomes would serve as a "transitional buffer" between the neighborhood and the commercial properties.
The planning commission recommended approval of the proposed development. The Rome City Commission will hold a public hearing and vote at their March 28 meeting at Rome City Hall at 6 p.m.
Two rezoning requests for a dual project off U.S. 411 were withdrawn an hour before the meeting.
The applicants had requested to build a townhome development with adjoining storage units and RV parking behind Riverside Toyota and partially fronting Dodd Boulevard.
Planning staff had recommended approval for the townhomes but not the storage units.
Also on Thursday, the planning commission rejected a request to consider amending the Unified Land Development Code to reduce the distance required between billboards within the Rome city limits.
Under the ULDC, a billboard can't be located within 1,000 feet of any other billboard or within 200 feet of a zoning district that doesn't allow billboards.
Arthur Outdoor, LLC, had sought to reduce the spacing between billboards by 5% with the purpose of building three new billboards in the area, including one on Redmond Circle between the train tracks and the Walmart Supercenter.
While no one spoke in opposition to the request, several community members sent in letters voicing their concern, including Monica Sheppard, Tourism Director Lisa Smith and Donna Chambers.
Planning staff recommended denial on the basis that the proposed amendment would be self-serving and that it conflicts with the latest comprehensive plan for the city -- including creating more attractive gateways and beautifying commercial corridors.
Planning commission members denied the request 5-1, with Charles Love the only person voting in favor and Logan Boss recusing himself.
Since it was a direct request to the planning commission, it will not go forward to the Rome City and Floyd County commissions.