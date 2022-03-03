The Rome-Floyd Planning Commission backed a rezoning request for a townhome development bracketed by Carter Avenue and North Second Avenue.
Southern Engineering and Surveying is requesting the 3.8 acre lot be rezoned from Community Commercial to Multi-Family Residential with plans to build 39 two- and three-bedroom townhomes. They would be from 1,800 to 2,000 square feet each, standing two stories with single-car garages.
Although the site is behind Big Dan's Car Wash and adjacent to Mathis True Value hardware store, there's another residential neighborhood near the proposed development.
Assistant Planning Director Brice Wood said it would serve as a "transitional buffer" between the neighborhood and the commercial properties in the area.
The planning commission recommended approval of the proposed development. The Rome City Commission will hold a public hearing and vote at their March 28 meeting at Rome City Hall at 6 p.m.
Two rezoning requests for a dual project off U.S. 411 was withdrawn an hour before the meeting by the applicant. Under the original proposal, the applicants had request to build another townhome development with adjoining storage units and RV parking Riverside Toyota and partially fronting Dodd Boulevard.
Planning staff recommended approval for the townhome development, but not the storage units.
Planning Commission members also denied a Unified Land Development Code request to reduce the distance between billboards within the Rome city limits.
Under the current ULDC, billboards can't be located between 1,000 feet of any other billboard or within 200 feet of a zoning district that doesn't allow billboards.
Arthur Outdoor, LLC, had submitted the request with the purpose of building three new billboards in the area, including one on Redmond Circle between the train tracks and the Walmart Supercenter. To do so, they requested to reduce the distance requirement between billboards by up to 5%.
While no one spoke in opposition to the request, several community members sent in letters voicing their concern, including Monica Sheppard, Tourism Director Lisa Smith and Donna Chambers.
Planning staff recommended denial on the basis that the proposed amendment would be self-serving and that it conflicts with the latest comprehensive plan for the city, including creating more attractive gateways into the city and beautifying commercial corridors.
Planning commission members denied the request 5-1, with Charles Love the only person voting in favor of the request and Logan Boss recusing himself from voting.
Since this is a request to the planning commission, it will not go forward to the Rome City Commission or Floyd County Commission.