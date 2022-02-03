Housing and spot zoning was a major talking point during the Rome-Floyd Planning Commission's Thursday meeting after commission members backed a townhome development on Second Avenue while also recommending denial for a housing development on Calhoun Highway.
Applicant Buckel Design Group and Bellsouth Telecommunication is requesting to rezone 707 E. Second Ave. from Community Commercial to Multifamily-Residential to build 31 townhomes. The townhomes would be a mix of three-story units with two car garages and two-story units with one-car garages.
John Holmes of Ledbetter Properties, one of the project's developers, said they plan to sell or rent the homes at market value and compared the project to the town home development on Third Street in Between the Rivers District.
While Second Avenue is a busy road, John Holmes, one of the project's developers, is planning on adding a left-turn lane to enter the property. To do so, he would have to go through the Georgia Department of Transportation.
However, the Rome City Commission would have to approve a Unified Land Development amendment to allow townhomes on major thoroughfares before this project can be approved for rezoning.
Planning Director Artagus Newell said the commissioners were supposed to vote on it at their last meeting, but decided to table it for their Feb. 14 meeting after commissioners and members of the public voiced concern about the kinds of developments this would allow on major roads and highways.
The planning commission recommended approval after a 6-1 vote, with Steve Miller opposing on the basis that a residential property shouldn't be placed in a largely commercial area.
The application will go before the Rome City Commission at their Feb. 28 meeting at 6 p.m. at Rome City Hall at 601 Broad St.
A similar concern was brought up in regards to the Calhoun Highway housing development near Hermitage Road.
Applicant 7 Lights Investment LLC and Hermitage Partners LLC are planning on building 325 houses on 52 acres in three phases. The houses would be 1,200 square feet each. To do so, they're requesting to rezone the development from Heavy Industrial to split-zoned Suburban Residential and Multi-Family Residential.
The development would be split by a creek that runs through the property already.
Although it's across the street from the Ball Corporation aluminum cup plant and it's near a farm, the applicant said they plan to market it as affordable or "attainable" housing and be open about its proximity to the nearby industrial properties.
Rome-Floyd Development Authority Director Missy Kendrick said she supports the development since it would provide housing for people working in the local industrial plants on the basis that they include information about the surrounding areas in the selling contract.
However, Lucy Burns and her father Thad Rush spoke in opposition, saying the development is too close to the family farm they've had for generations.
During the planning commission discussion, Charles Love spoke in favor of the possible development, saying this meets the Rome and Floyd County's need for affordable housing.
However, other commission members were hesitant to voice support, saying it's very close to industrial and agricultural properties and it could lead to a case of spot zoning.
The planning commission ended up recommending denial four to three, with Logan Boss, Terry Jones, Anthony McClain and Steve Miller against the rezoning and Charles Love, Melissa Eldridge and Tom Bennett for it.
The Floyd County Commission will hold a public hearing and final vote at their Feb. 22 meeting at 6 p.m. at the Floyd County Administration Building at 12 E. Fourth Ave.