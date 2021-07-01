After an hour long discussion among board members and the public, the Rome-Floyd Planning Commission chose to back a special use permit for a residential facility managed by nonprofit LivingProof Recovery.
The property is the former South Winds Inn Motel at 3840 Martha Berry Highway.
Working with property owner Tonya Shepard, the nonprofit is wishing to renovate and create a safe and stable living space for recovering addicts going through LivingProof's Life 360. The sobriety program includes location tracking and monitoring.
To do so, they're requesting a permit for multi-family residential housing, although it would be only men living at the facility.
Executive Director Catherine Lovvorn explained that they offer a wide variety of services at the nonprofit's headquarters, including recovery coaching, employment services, treatment sources and a safe sober environment.
Lovvorn works closely with the Floyd County Drug Court and already has a facility for women going through recovery. However, she wants to create a residential space for men going through recovery.
"Our program is working; the fact that we need more beds is proof of that. But these people need a safe space to go at the end of their day and we need to create that for them," Lovvorn said. "It takes an entire community to heal a community and that's what we're trying to do."
Several neighbors and adjacent property owners spoke up during the public comment portion of the hearing to voice concerns.
An owner of several nearby rental properties, Robert Moss, said some of his tenants are worried about their safety and even threatened to move out if the permit is approved.
A resident near the property, Doris Fowler, said she already fears for her safety and her granddaughter's safety in the area and that opening a residential facility nearby would make it even more dangerous.
"I do think it's a good thing, but it's not in a good location," Fowler said.
Attorney John Husser represented some of the nearby residents and property owners. He said opening a residential space for people going through drug and alcohol recovery would have an adverse effect on the properties.
Lovvorn offered a rebuttal with information concerning the program. People participating in the program are already sober and will be under constant observation, she said. She also clarified that they wouldn't take in anyone who has been convicted of any violent or sexual crimes.
"There's such a stigma and stereotype about people in addiction," Lovvorn said. "Recovery is getting big and it's because we have found different ways and roads to recovery."
She went on to say that they haven't had any issues at the current residential facility.
Lovvorn told planning commission members they will have an eight foot tall privacy fence and two live-in staff members to enforce the facility's rules, including a 7 p.m. curfew and lights out by 10 p.m.
The county's legal representative, attorney Chris Jackson, said several structures on the property are considered "nonconforming" and violate numerous parts of the Unified Land Development Code. They would also need a variance to build a privacy fence.
The planning commission voted 5-4 in favor of the permit.
The Floyd County Commission will hold a public hearing and vote on July 27 at 6 p.m. at the county administration building at 12 E. 4th Ave.