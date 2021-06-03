The Rome-Floyd Planning Commission backed two Unified Land Development Code amendments at their meeting Thursday, including the elimination of lot-size requirements for residential and commercial properties.
Under what the planning department called an omnibus amendment, there would be no lot size requirements for non-industrial zoned lots, such as suburban residential, low-density residential and agricultural residential and commercial properties.
The lot size requirements for Office-Institutional, Light Industrial and Heavy Industrial properties would remain the same.
This is already in place in unincorporated Floyd County, according to Senior Planner Brice Wood.
During a small presentation, Wood emphasized that taking the lot size requirements away would allow for more housing opportunities around Rome. He gave numerous examples of multi-family residential housing in the city which were built prior to the current zoning requirements.
The ordinance also included some amendments for guest house and accessory apartment construction on properties.
If approved by the city commission, property owners can also build tiny homes or accessory apartments that aren't immediately attached to their garage or basement.
City Commissioner Mark Cochran, who spoke as a citizen during the public participation portion, said the amendment would be imperative to rewriting current zoning requirements and create more housing around Rome.
Initially, planning commission members Steve Miller and Ivy Lowery were hesitant about approving the amendment, saying there could be issues if there aren't any setbacks for properties on busy rural roads, such as Old Dalton Road. However, they eventually agreed that they can work on another amendment to address any issues if the need arises.
The proposed amendment will go before the Floyd County Commission on June 22 and Rome City Commission on June 28 for public hearings and final votes.
Opening up options for breweries, wineries
The planning commission also OK'd amendments for breweries, distilleries and wineries in both Rome and unincorporated Floyd County.
The proposed amendments would allow for more real estate options for the aforementioned businesses.
If adopted, breweries, distilleries and wineries would be allowed on properties in the unincorporated area that are zoned for Community Commercial, Urban Mixed Use, Central Business Commercial, Heavy Commercial and Light Industrial operations.
Those amendments, along with the planning commission’s recommendations, will also go before the county commission on June 22 and the city commission on June 28.
On June 14, the board will hold another 2:30 p.m. meeting to discuss other applications in the Sam King room at Rome City Hall, 601 Broad St.