The Rome-Floyd Planning Commission backed two special use permit applications, for an indoor gun range on Dean Avenue and a church on Branham Avenue, at their Thursday meeting.
Greg Gibson is requesting to open an indoor gun range at 1200 Dean Ave. The range would be built as an extension of the Rome Gun and Pawn and RGP Ranges that currently sit on the property.
As part of the project they will be tearing down a storage building on the property to make room for the range, which will include 10 shooting lanes, a classroom, a showroom and storage.
Planning commission members voted to recommend approval for the special use permit.
The planning commission also backed another special use permit to convert a community center on Branham Avenue into a church.
The building is currently zoned High Density Traditional Residential, but Senior Planner Brittany Griffin said the owners have been operating the building as a community center for quite some time and this will help bring it up to code.
Griffin also pointed out that they will need a variance for parking since they can only use the lot across the street, which fits about 15 cars.
During public participation, a representative of the applicant spoke in favor of the permit, stating that they will hold worship services on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., as well as other services on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in the evenings.
They also plan to host meals to feed homeless people on Thursday evenings.
Planning commission members also backed a rezoning application to convert the Comfort Inn and Suites property on Chateau Drive into micro-apartments.
This had been sent back to the planning commission by the Rome City Commission at their previous meeting, to clarify how the property will be operated in the future.
After a brief discussion where some planning commission members voiced confusion over what part of the parcel they were rezoning, members eventually voted to recommend approval of the application.
These applications will go before the Rome City Commission for a public hearing and decision at their Aug. 22 meeting at 6:30 p.m.