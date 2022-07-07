The Rome-Floyd Planning Commission backed an application to change the zoning of the Crestwood subdivision in North Rome to create more housing in the area.
KC Homes requested to rezone several parcels along North Broad Street Extension in the Crestwood subdivision project to allow for High Density Traditional zoning.
HT-R zoning would allow for four to seven units per acre, as opposed to one unit per acre under the current Suburban Residential zoning.
The Crestwood subdivision project is currently planned to be about 80 homes, but if this request is approved by the Rome City Commission, it would bring the total to 140 homes.
While discussing the application with planning commission members, Assistant Planning Director Brice Wood said most of North Rome housing is already zoned HT-R.
However, the nearby residents of North Point subdivision voiced opposition out of concern for the road the housing development sits on.
Sam Evans said he wasn't against the housing, but more so the traffic that the new development would bring. He went onto say construction vehicles have already caused a lot of damage on the "little country road."
Other neighbors concurred with Evans and pointed out that school buses will have some difficulty coming down that road.
Planning commission member Logan Boss agreed with the residents, but also stated that this traffic issue has come up every time the development comes before the commission, but they've still pushed forward.
"The city needs to be the one who does something about the road," planning commission member Charles Love said. "People need to be able to feel safe when they're driving down that road."
However, Love said that the area is in desperate need of housing and anything new is going to create some concern.
After planning commission members made a recommendation to approve, City Manager Sammy Rich said the city is currently in the process of cataloging all of the road needs and they will soon begin addressing some of these issues.
The applicant will still need to get an approval from the Board of Adjustments in regard to decreasing the required road frontage, which will be the key part in building these homes.
This application will go the City Commission at their July 25 meeting at 6 p.m. for a public hearing and vote.
Planning commission members also backed a special use permit to open a barbecue restaurant at 3424 Maple Road in Lindale.
Mike Davis spoke in favor of the development, stating he was an "in-between person" for the applicant and owner. Davis said they are planning to make the restaurant a walk-up business, where people approach a window to order then sit down on a patio to eat.
Although there is a lack of parking at the property, Davis said there is a lot of foot traffic in the area.
This application will go before the Floyd County Commission at their July 26 meeting at 6 p.m. for a public hearing and vote.