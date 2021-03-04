After another adjustment, the Rome-Floyd Planning Commission backed a zoning code amendment for hobby farms at their Thursday meeting.
The Unified Land Development Code -- a list of zoning regulations and requirements -- has been undergoing numerous changes recently as developers and commissioners seek to adapt to new business and housing ventures. The hobby farm amendment has been the most disputed topic in that revision as of yet.
During Thursday's public hearing, Battle Farm subdivision resident Dan Townsend opposed the idea of having chickens in a subdivision, saying it could decrease the property value of the homes. He also said he believes half an acre is far too small for chickens and said it should be around an acre and a half.
After a brief discussion, planning commission members decided to make a few changes. The new proposal recommended for approval is as follows:
♦ For a 0 to .99-acre lot, an owner can have no chickens.
♦ For a 1- to 1.49-acre lot, a person can have up to 10 hens, no roosters and the coop must be set back at least 25 feet from all property lines.
♦ For a 1.5- to 1.99-acre lot, the owner can have up to 20 hens, no roosters and a 50-foot coop setback.
♦ For a 2- to 4.99-acre lot, the owner can have up to 30 hens, some roosters and a 50-foot coop setback.
♦ For a 5- to 10-acre lot, the owner can have up to 50 hens, some roosters and a 50-foot coop setback.
The Floyd County Commission will have a final public hearing and vote at their March 23 meeting at 6 p.m. at the Forum River Center.
Planning commission members also backed a rezoning request from Oldcastle Lawn and Garden for an adjacent parcel on Pinson Road.
If rezoned from Light Industrial/Heavy Industrial to Heavy Industrial at the county commission meeting, the mulch manufacturer would have access to Ga. 53 for their trucks.
Two annexations on the agenda also netted approval from planning commission members and will go to the Rome City Commission for public hearings and votes. The first is in Garden Lakes on Malone Drive and the second is in Armuchee on Violet Street and Martha Berry Boulevard.
The city commission meeting will take place on March 22 over Zoom at 6 p.m.