The JFB townhome development rezoning application has been recommended for approval by planning commission members, going to the Rome City Commission for a final vote and public hearing on Feb. 23.
The first part of the development on East Third Street was approved back in May 2020 and has been under construction for the last three months.
If the city approves the rezoning from office institutional to urban mixed use, several more townhomes will be built on the neighboring parking lot.
After debate, the commission voted to not back the special use permit for a special event venue at 476 Wilkerson Road.
The lot, which is about 12 acres, does fit the requirements of having at least 10 acres and a 50 ft. setback, but the proximity to other properties zoned suburban residential, as well as several code violations on the property, made the commission members hesitate to give it approval.
Neighbor Cheryl Finley voiced her own concern for the wide variety of hazards caused by events that could take place at the property, such as fires from fireworks.
Owner Patsy Tumlin said she would fix some of the code violations, saying she feels like the area could use a small special event venue space.
Commissioners cited a close proximity to suburban residential properties in making their decision.
It will still go before the Floyd County Commission for a public hearing and final vote on Feb. 23 at 6 p.m.
The annexation of a lot in Celanese also sparked some debate during the meeting.
Applicant and owner Wendy Davis wants to annex a home at 22 Norwood Street so that her tenant can have city utilities. However, neighbors spoke up against the application, saying it would further divide Celanese and create more of an island in the area.
Planning commission members voted four to four, sending it to the city commission with a split vote.
The application for a farm retreat on Ellis Road was backed by planning commission members Thursday.
Applicant Sweet Cocoon plans to develop a 19-acre lot at 45 Ellis Road, which would serve as a retreat for “disabled and seriously ill children and their families.”
The application includes a conceptual site plan that indicates the property will be used for overnight lodging, daytime recreational activities and recreational facilities built for handicapped access.
Like the special use permit application, it will go before the county commission for a final vote on Feb. 23.