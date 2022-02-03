Housing and spot zoning were major talking points during the Rome-Floyd Planning Commission’s Thursday meeting after commission members backed a townhome development on Second Avenue while also recommending against a housing development on Calhoun Highway.
Applicant Buckel Design Group and Bellsouth Telecommunication is requesting to rezone 707 E. Second Ave. from Community Commercial to Multifamily-Residential to build 31 townhomes. The townhomes would be a mix of three-story units with two car garages and two-story units with one-car garages.
John Holmes of Ledbetter Properties, one of the project’s developers, said they plan to sell or rent the homes at market value and he compared the project to the townhome development on Third Street in the Between the Rivers Historic District.
While Second Avenue is a busy road, Holmes said they plan to add a left-turn lane to enter the property. It’s a state route, so permission would be needed from the Georgia Department of Transportation.
However, the Unified Land Development Code currently bars townhome developments on major thoroughfares.
Planning Director Artagus Newell said the Rome City Commission was scheduled to vote on an amendment at their last meeting, but tabled it to Feb. 14 after commissioners and members of the public voiced concern about allowing numerous residences on major roads and highways.
The planning commission recommended approval in a 6-1 vote, with Steve Miller opposing on the basis that a residential property shouldn’t be placed in a largely commercial area.
The application will go before the Rome City Commission at their Feb. 28 meeting at 6 p.m. at Rome City Hall, 601 Broad St.
A similar concern was brought up in regard to the proposed Calhoun Highway housing development near Hermitage Road.
Applicant 7 Lights Investment LLC and Hermitage Partners LLC want to build 325 houses on 52 acres in three phases. The houses would be 1,200 square feet each. To do so, they’re requesting to rezone the property from Heavy Industrial to split-zoned Suburban Residential and Multi-Family Residential.
The development would be split by a creek that runs through the property.
It’s across the street from the Ball Corp. aluminum cup plant and near a farm. The applicant said they plan to market it as affordable or “attainable” housing and be open about its proximity to the nearby industrial properties.
Rome-Floyd Development Authority Director Missy Kendrick said she supports the development since it would provide housing for people working in the local industrial plants, as long as they include information about the surrounding areas in the selling contract.
However, Lucy Burns and her father, Thad Rush, spoke in opposition, saying the development is too close to the family farm they’ve had for generations.
During the planning commission discussion, member Charles Love spoke in favor of the development, saying it meets the need in Rome and Floyd County for affordable housing.
However, other commission members were hesitant to voice support, saying it’s very close to industrial and agricultural properties and could lead to a case of spot zoning.
The planning commission ended up recommending denial, 4-3, with Logan Boss, Terry Jones, Anthony McClain and Steve Miller against the rezoning and Charles Love, Melissa Eldridge and Tom Bennett for it.
The Floyd County Commission will hold a public hearing and final vote at their Feb. 22 meeting at 6 p.m. at the Floyd County Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave.