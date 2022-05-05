Two zoning applications that would add more housing units to the city, as well as a proposed event venue outside Cave Spring, got backing Thursday from the Rome-Floyd Planning Commission.
Wayne Robinson, who is overseeing both housing projects, is working on converting the OYO Hotel on Avenue A off of Turner McCall Boulevard. Currently, the hotel has 46 rooms, but Robinson plans to convert them into 23 one-bedroom apartments.
Planning Director Artagus Newell said that although the development is on a smaller lot, it's consistent with similar apartment projects that have been approved by the planning commission.
Commission members recommended the application for approval.
Robinson also spoke in favor of another development he's overseeing over on Redmond Road that would convert two office spaces into duplexes. The applicant is requesting the parcels be rezoned from Office Institutional to Duplex Residential.
According to Senior Planner Brittany Griffin, the area is a mix of commercial properties, offices and residences, but with the new Unified Land Development Code that's in development, this area is on the verge of becoming mixed use.
The planning commission recommended approval for the project.
The Rome City Commission will hold a final public hearing and vote at their May 23 meeting at 6 p.m. in Rome City Hall, 601 Broad St.
Planning commission members also backed a proposed event venue outside Cave Spring city limits as long as the owner gets variances approved by the Board of Adjustments.
The parcel sits on Davis Road off of U.S. 411. The applicant is requesting the parcel be rezoned from Suburban Residential to Agricultural Residential, as well as a special use permit to be licensed as an event venue.
Owner Alan Reeves said they've already used the space for festivals and events in Cave Spring, such as the motorcycle rally and the mushroom festival last year.
Griffin pointed out that there are a number of variances that would need to be approved by the BOA to be consistent with the Unified Land Development Code's rules on event venues, such as setbacks from other residences and property lines in the area.
The application will go before the BOA at their May 19 meeting in the Sam King Room in Rome City Hall at 2:30 p.m.
If the BOA doesn't approve the variances, the planning commission's recommendation is to not approve the application.
Floyd County Commissioners will hold a public hearing and final vote at their May 24 meeting at 6 p.m. at the Floyd County Administration Building at 12 E. Fourth Ave.