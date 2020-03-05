Planning Commission approves re-zoning of 75 River District parcels

At Thursday’s Rome-Floyd Planning Commission meeting, board members voted to recommend approval of a blanket rezoning of the city’s River District.
The City of Rome submitted the rezoning request to rezone parcels in the River District from Community Commercial and Office Institutional to Urban Mixed Use.
The 75 parcels listed in the application include lots located on Turner McCall Boulevard, Avenue A, Second Avenue, Fifth Avenue and several other roads in the area.
"The beauty of it is that it allows for a mixture of uses," Associate Planner Brice Wood said.
The UMU category allows high-density residential, commercial and office development with no parking or lot-size requirements. Buildings can be up to 100 feet in height and can be a mixture of living spaces on top of work and entertainment space.
Assistant City Manager Patrick Eidson spoke in favor of the rezoning, saying the City Commission has been looking at the rezoning project for the last five years.
Eidson has been working with Wood and other planning department staff members to educate the property owners in the district about UMU zoning and give them plenty of time to opt out of the rezoning before the meeting.
All but one property owner chose to rezone.
Sam Moss of the South Rome Redevelopment Corp. said he has watched the city develop this plan over the last several years.
"They've given it a lot of thought, they've done their homework," Moss said. "I think it's an excellent proposal that will bring more people to downtown and extend the downtown."
Moss also said that he believes the rezoning will increase property values in the River District and that "it is, in every way, a win-win situation."
City Commissioner Jamie Doss said the community has already approved special purpose, local option sales tax funds for developing the area, creating a jump-start for the project.
"What we're trying to do is complement our vibrant downtown and our River District," Doss said.
After discussing more details concerning the district, planning commission members voted to approve the city's request.
The public hearing and expected final approval of the rezoning will take place at the March 24 city commission meeting at 6 p.m. in City Hall 601 Broad St.