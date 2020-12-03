The Rome-Floyd Planning Commission signed off Thursday on plans for the fourth phase of the Emerald Oaks subdivision development.
A little over 12 and a half acres will be divided into 26 lots along Sleepy Oaks Trail.
The infrastructure has already been put in place by the owners. The property is already zoned for the subdivision, so the plans don't have to go before the County Commission.
However, planning commission members had some disagreement over the flooding that takes place along a nearby road. There seemed to be no specific reason as to why it floods, with neighbors and Planning Director Artagus Newell pointing to beaver dams, the flat surface of the area and problems with the retention ponds as potential reasons.
Applicant Tom Bennett attempted to explain, but because of his Zoom call connection, planning commission members couldn't hear him well.
Michael Taylor and Mark Rutland own property near the subdivision. They said their properties are already prone to bad flooding and they are worried about the construction worsening the issue.
Planning commission member Charles Love voiced his confusion with the matter, suggesting they table it until they can have more information as to why it floods so badly in the area.
However, commission member Anthony McClain said that they are specifically focusing on the subdivision. While he expressed sympathy for the flooding problem, he suggested the neighboring property owners take it up with county engineering staff.
The subdivision plans passed 7 to 1, with Love opposing and saying he didn't have enough clarity on the issue to approve. Bennett, who sits on the board, recused himself from the vote.
Also on Thursday, planning commission members recommended approval of Ronnie Kilgo's application to rezone a property on Old Lindale Road from multifamily residential to light industrial.
Kilgo plans to use the property as a truck terminal for his company, Rome L/P Gas. The site currently has a metal building and a diesel gas tank sitting on it. He said he believes the property wasn't zoned properly when the Unified Land Development Code was adopted and LI is a better use.
The planning commission’s recommendation will go before Rome City Commissioners for a public hearing and final vote on Dec. 28 at 6 p.m. at Rome City Hall.
Towards the end of the meeting, planning commission members elected Bennett to chair the citizen board in 2021 and Terry Jones to serve as vice chair.
For future Zoom meetings, Newell said they will work with Bennett to make sure he has a better connection.