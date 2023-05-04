A rezoning application for a wood transfer station on Technology Parkway is headed back to the Rome City Commission, once again with a recommendation to approve, although in a somewhat different manner.
The applicant is seeking a change from Light Industrial to Heavy Industrial for the operation, which uses an enclosed machine to burn wood debris, as opposed to open burning. The logs or chips are brought in by commercial trucks to be incinerated.
The planning commission voted 7-0 to recommend approval back in March.
However, due to the omission of a letter from Berry College opposing the project, the Rome City Commission voted to send the matter back to the planning commission. That letter from Berry general counsel Danny Price cited a restrictive covenant for the land on Technology Parkway.
According to planning commission attorney John Hawkins, the covenant is something that can be considered but urged the board to keep in mind that the covenant and zoning are two different things.
“The covenant on the land that says they cannot do the use that they want to do would be a private dispute between the holder of the parcel and Berry,” he told the planning commission.
In addition to the Berry letter, two more letters opposing the project have been submitted since the original planning commission vote -- one from the Rome-Floyd County Development Authority and the other from some adjoining property owners.
Planning commission member Brandie Townsend made a motion to deny the rezoning request.
“I approve of the technology, but I’m not sure this is the right location for it,” she said.
The motion was defeated by a split vote. That means that the application goes to the full city commission as a recommendation to approve.
The planning commission voted unanimously to approve a rezoning request for property at 1219 E. Second Ave., which is behind Dean Street. The applicant wants to move his wholesale coffee roasting operation from Kentucky to Rome. The plan is to deliver and sell his product in local coffee shops.
A public hearing and vote on the special use permit and rezoning request is set for the May 22 Rome City Commission meeting.
Events venue tabled
The planning commission was set to vote on a special use permit for a wedding events venue at 777 Youngs Mill Road, but staff asked that the application be tabled after they received additional input from Floyd County Public Works Director Michael Skeen.
The venue is proposed for 12.3 acres of land that would be accessed by Locklear Lane, a one-lane gravel road.
According to Brice Wood, assistant planning director, Skeen had concerns about motorists turning off of Youngs Mill onto Locklear Lane.
“If you had traffic lined up to turn left there, you’re just beyond the crest of the hill,” Wood said. “It’s very possible or likely that someone could come over that hill and rear-end another vehicle at that intersection. From my understanding, he has asked engineering to go out there and get a measurement on the line of sight.”
The planning commission went with the recommendation to table.
American Legion clubhouse OK'd
The former American Legion Post 5 building on Shorter Avenue was sold last year to make way for a coffee shop and oil change business. Now the American Legion is looking to build a new facility at 493 Jones Bend Road.
The planning commission approved a special use permit that will allow for the outpost and clubhouse on the parcel. There is already a clubhouse on the site, but the American Legion wants to build a new one.
“It's 69 acres; that’s just right for this,” said Steve Rood with the American Legion. “I have an architect drawing up plans now. If we’re approved, we want to break ground in the near future.”
The Floyd County Commission will conduct a public hearing and vote on the special use permit on May 23.
The planning commission is also recommending approval of a special use permit for mini-warehouses and storage units at Burlington Road/Calhoun Highway, and a rezoning for a metal warehouse-type structure across from the bowling alley and golf course on Huffaker Road. The applicant, who inherited the property, told the planning commission that this is a proactive rezoning in preparation for a future sale of the building.
A rezoning request for the construction of a 52-unit apartment complex on Martha Berry Highway was withdrawn by the applicant.