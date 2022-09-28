Here's a refurbished "Pistol Pete" at the Floyd County Prison Wednesday with some admirers. From left are: Jordan Everett with Floyd County Public Works; Travis Howell, Dustin Dollar, Nick Fortenberry and Warden Mike Long with Floyd County Prison; Troy Bolt, Jerry Curtis, Gene Free and Charles Graves with the Marine Corps League Puryear Detachment.
Jordan Everett with Floyd County Public Works loads "Pistol Pete" onto a flatbed with the help of Bobby Loyd of Loyd's Towing's crane.
Adam Carey
Here's a refurbished "Pistol Pete" at the Floyd County Prison Wednesday with some admirers. From left are: Jordan Everett with Floyd County Public Works; Travis Howell, Dustin Dollar, Nick Fortenberry and Warden Mike Long with Floyd County Prison; Troy Bolt, Jerry Curtis, Gene Free and Charles Graves with the Marine Corps League Puryear Detachment.
Adam Carey
"Pistol Pete" is loaded onto the flatbed for transfer from the Floyd County Prison to the American Legion post on Cedartown Highway Wednesday.
Adam Carey
Gene Free helps position "Pistol Pete" at its new location, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4911 on Cedartown Highway.
Adam Carey
"Pistol Pete" leaves Floyd County Prison Wednesday for uts new location at the Veterans of Foreign Wars post on Cedartown Highway.
"Pistol Pete," a Japanese Type 92 cannon long given a place of honor in front of Rome's former Marine Corps armory on Shorter Avenue, has been given a new home at the Veterans of Foreign Wars post on Cedartown Highway.
It was moved in June from its location on Shorter, which became Floyd County's Parks & Rec building in 2011, and has spent the last eight weeks as a guest at the Floyd County Prison. At the prison, the inmates spent weeks restoring the cannon, grinding off the rust, replacing the wheels and painting it.
"The guys did an amazing job," said Charles Graves with the Marine Corps League Puryear Detachment, who helped lead the effort to restore Pistol Pete and find it a new home. They must have worked on it for seven weeks, eight hours a day, officials stated.
Loyd's Towing of Rome volunteered the use of their heavy-lift truck, and Floyd County Public Works transported Pistol Pete to its new home free of charge.
The cannon was originally presented to the Marine Armory in Rome on April 23, 1949. During the Pacific Theatre in World War II, Pistol Pete more than likely hurled 105mm projectiles at American Marines, specifically at the Battle of Guadalcanal in 1942.
Officially, the cannon belongs to the National Museum of the Marine Corps in Virginia and is on loan to the city of Rome.
Pistol Pete was moved to the Lindale American Legion post on Maple Avenue when they widened Shorter Avenue. It was also on Eden Valley Road when the post moved there, but brought home to the Marine Armory in 2000.
The cannon was previously restored in 2002, when Marine Corps League members refurbished it by sandblasting it, and restoring its original color, league member Johnny Davis told the RN-T in 2002.
More recently, the wooden wheels deteriorated and were replaced in 2009 by Georgia Northwestern Technical College students.
William Wright, who served with the Marines and was a CVTC student in 2009, said fixing the cannon was a great opportunity to preserve history.
“This is more than just doing a project to me... It’s about keeping the Marine Corps’ history alive,” said Wright to RN-T in 2009.
Pistol Pete is one of only three Type 92 cannons to survive WWII in the United States. It's officially known as the "Type 92 10 cm cannon", and came into service with the Imperial Japanese Army in 1932, which is 2592 on the Japanese Imperial Year calendar.