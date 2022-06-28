A few members of the local Marine Corps League and Veterans of Foreign Wars detachments stand in front of "Pistol Pete" a 105mm Japanese cannon used in the Pacific Theater in WWII. (from left) Charles Meeks, Vern Miller, Tom Beavers, John Riley, Johnny Davis, Charles Graves and Gene Free came out to take a photo with the cannon early Tuesday before it was taken to Floyd County Public Works to have its wooden wheels refurbished then to be placed at the VFW post at 2632 Cedartown Hwy.
Floyd County Public Works crew supervisor Jordan Everett checks the placement of Pistol Pete -- a 105mm Japanese artillery piece from WWII -- before its placement on a truck for transport. One of the main concerns with moving the heavy artillery piece was the fact that the wooden wheels have degraded over the past decade. In 2009, Georgia Northwestern Technical College students rebuilt the wheels and now Floyd County Public Works will rebuild them again before the cannon is taken to the VFW on Cedartown Highway.
Floyd County Public Works and Loyd's Wrecker Service crews volunteered their equipment and time to move the 105mm Japanese Model 92 artillery piece to get its wooden wheels rebuilt early Tuesday. The cannon has stood in front of the Parks and Recreation headquarters, formerly a Marine Corps armory, for over two decades. The cannon is on loan to Rome from the Museum of the Marine Corps.
One of the main concerns with moving the heavy artillery piece was the fact that the wooden wheels have degraded over the past decade. In 2009, Georgia Northwestern Technical College students rebuilt the wheels and now Floyd County Public Works will rebuild them again before the cannon is taken to the VFW on Cedartown Highway.
A monument, which will also be moved to the Cedartown Highway VFW post, give a little of the history of Pistol Pete.
Logan Avery with Loyd's wrecker service prepares "Pistol Pete" for the move to the county public works building early Tuesday.
Crews delicately placed a 105mm Japanese artillery piece -- dubbed Pistol Pete -- on a flatbed truck early Tuesday for transport and some much needed work.
Floyd County Public Works and Loyd's Wrecker Service crews volunteered their time and equipment early Tuesday to take Pete on to his next destination -- to get some much needed work done.
The cannon's wheels are made of wood and have deteriorated since they were last replaced in 2009 by Georgia Northwestern College students. The khaki artillery piece's paint job has also seen better days, but it will be in prime shape when relocated to the Veterans of Foreign Wars post at 2632 Cedartown Hwy.
The cannon has been in the area since a few years after WWII, when it originally was placed in front of the local Marine Corps armory on Shorter Avenue, according to a 2002 Rome News-Tribune article.
Officially the cannon belongs to the Museum of the Marine Corps in Virginia and is on loan to the city of Rome, Charles Graves with the Marine Corps League Puryear Detachment said.
In its prime the artillery piece was used to hurl the 105mm projectiles at ranges of up to 10 miles at American Marines in the Pacific Theater of WWII, more specifically at the Battle of Guadalcanal in 1942.
It was one of three such cannons used as Americans pushed forward in the Pacific where they slowed and eventually halted Japan's expansion in the region.
Since it has come to Rome, over 70 years ago, the cannon has had several homes. The cannon was presented to the Marine Armory in Rome on April 23, 1949. One theory is that the late Gen. Williams Fellers -- who lived in Rome and fought at Guadalcanal -- may have brought the cannon back.
In the 1950s, when Shorter Avenue was widened, it was moved to the Lindale American Legion on Maple Avenue and later to a location on Eden Valley Road when the post moved. It was brought back to the Marine armory in 2000.
In 2002, Marine Corps League members completely refurbished the cannon. They sandblasted the rust off the cannon and restored it to its original color, league member Johnny Davis told the RN-T in 2002.