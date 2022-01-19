Ryan Bollinger, left, from North Carolina and Cheryl Willett, from Florida, admire the thick needle growth on a relatively young longleaf pine on the Berry campus. Bollinger and Willett are among dozens of forest stewards from Virginia to Texas who are attending a longleaf conference at Berry in 2017.
Rome-based Pirelli North America is partnering with the Berry College Longleaf Pine Project as part of the company's local sustainability efforts.
The partnership fits in with the company's global sustainability strategy, a press release from the company stated. The idea is to create value for the local communities in which the Pirelli operates. For example, in the company's Rome plant, Pirelli introduced the world’s first Forest Stewardship Council certified tire.
The FSC certification of forest management confirms that the natural rubber and rayon plantations Pirelli sources from are managed in a way that preserves biodiversity and brings benefits to the lives of the people of the local communities and the farm workers, ensuring at the same time economic sustainability.
The partnership with the longleaf project -- a collaboration between the college and the Nature Conservancy in Georgia -- is another example.
Pirelli’s contribution will support plantings on Berry College's property. Lavender Mountain is part of the Berry campus, and is home to one of the few remaining relict stands of mountain longleaf pine.
Longleaf pine forests once occupied over 92 million acres throughout the southeastern U.S. and now cover only about two percent of the original range. Mountain longleaf pine forests are particularly rare, originally occupying mountain slopes in northwest Georgia and northeast Alabama.
For over 20 years, the college has supported the Berry College Longleaf Pine Project, which has focused on restoring about 300 acres of old growth Mountain Longleaf Pine habitat via the introduction of prescribed fire, and has planted another 100 or so acres including three seed orchards.
Berry’s restoration project is one of a small handful of similar efforts in the region. In addition to re-establishing the longleaf ecosystem at Berry, this project seeks to involve community members actively in the conservation process, and to educate the public on the advantages of longleaf pines and proper fire management.