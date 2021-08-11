Atlanta Gas Light contractors have finished pipeline work on Charlton Street, but residents still need to be aware of the final concrete work going on this week.
Some lanes may be closed for a few days as workers finish covering the pipe with concrete in the Summerville Park neighborhood. Work is expected to take place from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
As far as repaving goes, it's still up in the air, City Manager Sammy Rich said.
Heavily travelled Turner McCall Boulevard, Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Riverside Parkway have already been repaved. Those roads took precedence over residential roads.
According to the latest pipeline report from AGL, 98.6% of work is done, with most of the remaining work on Watson Street in West Rome.
Under "Next Steps" in the report, Charlton Street, Elm Street, North Division Street, John Davenport Drive and Watson Street are listed for final paving. However, a date hasn't been decided yet.
Rich said he thinks more of the repaving work will continue once the dust settles and gas is turned on by Sept. 16.
The pipeline in its entirety travels west along Alabama Highway and Shorter Avenue, eventually going north on Watson Street. From there the pipeline heads east on Elm Street across Lavender Drive to John Davenport Drive.
It then continues north on North Division Street, east on Charlton Street and south on Martha Berry Boulevard to the area of the post office, where the line crosses the Oostanaula River to Ridge Ferry Park.
From Ridge Ferry Park, the line runs along Turner McCall Boulevard to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to Kingston Highway and ends at the AGL facility known as Rome Tap One.
The pipeline will ultimately help power the International Paper plant in Coosa and provide a 300 psi system feeding roughly 494,000 cubic feet of natural gas per hour. The average residential home uses about 168 cubic feet a day.
Anyone with a question or who has had any damage to their vehicle from the pipeline work can call the AGL hotline at 404-584-3130.