Atlanta Gas Light contractors are still struggling with drilling at Burwell Creek, and are considering putting a pause on construction as spring events for Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation Department approach.
Contractors had hoped to be out of the park by the spring, but City Engineering Director Aaron Carroll said they've had to extend the work to early summer because of geological issues associated with boring underneath the river at the Burwell Creek trailhead.
Parks & Rec is holding a new cook-off, the Backyard BBQ Bash, on May 7 and 8 at Ridge Ferry Park.
Pipeline crews are still taking up some space there near the dog park as they wait for the Burwell drilling to finish so that they can link the segments.
"They'll connect the bore underneath the river near the post office side to the bore at the dog park side and they'll pull all the pipes stacked up there underneath the river and connect it to Burwell Creek," Carroll said.
Just down the road in Summerville Park, construction has continued down Charlton Street and they expect to be done with that part of the project by mid-July.
Carroll said his department hasn't received many phone calls regarding the construction on residential streets and, from what he knows, the majority of complaints have been tire and vehicle damage from steel plates on main roads, such as Kingston Highway. The AGL contact line is 404-584-3130.
"I think everyone has kind of gotten used to it," Carroll said. "Citizens have done a phenomenal job of being considerate and understanding that this is something that needs to be done."
Construction is estimated to be finished by mid-August and workers should finish cleaning up the areas around Sept. 21.
Once finished, the 9.3 mile line will provide a 300 psi system with roughly 494,000 cubic feet of natural gas per hour to the International Paper plant.